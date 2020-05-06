AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Milgard Windows & Doors will close its Aurora facility next month, terminating 133 employees. Mayor Mike Coffman made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.
“I’ve been officially informed, under the “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988,” that Milgard Manufacturing plans to permanently “cease operations” at its Aurora facility next month terminating 133 employees,” Coffman stated in the Tweet.
Founded in 1958, Milgard started as a glass company in the Pacific Northwest. Today, the company has expanded its facilities and offices to multiple cities across the western United States.
In a letter, Coffman said Milgard attributed an abrupt decline in sales to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The company said the significant impact to their business resulted in the plant closure.
CBS4 has reached out to Milgard for comment on the closure.