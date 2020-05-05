Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will speak about the expiration of the city’s stay-at-home order and reopening of businesses at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Denver’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire on Friday.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will speak about the expiration of the city’s stay-at-home order and reopening of businesses at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Denver’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire on Friday.
The news conference will also provide an opportunity to give residents a better understanding of a new mandatory face mask order that goes into effect on Wednesday.
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, May 5, 1 p.m.
CBS4 News will air the mayor’s news conference live. See complete coverage on CBSN Denver.
CBS4 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. will have full coverage of the mayor’s latest news conference.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado