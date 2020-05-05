



The Denver Broncos entered the offseason for the first time in four years without significant questions about the quarterback position. Last year’s first round pick, Drew Lock, performed well down the stretch run of the 2019 season, leading the team to four victories in five starts.

That left general manager and president of football operations John Elway with one big task, surround Lock with enough weapons to compete in an AFC West that features the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Judging by the reaction of analysts to the team’s draft, it would certainly seem that Elway accomplished that mission. And, when looking at SportsLine’s projected win totals for 2020, the Broncos are projected to beat their Vegas win total of 7.5. Analyst Larry Hartstein explains why he believes the Broncos are the best bet of any team in the division to do just that.

“I’m going to go with the Denver Broncos. 4-1 as a starter for Drew Lock to finish the season. Vic Fangio’s defense will be strong again. They gave Drew Lock some amazing weapons,” said Hartstein in an interview with Katie Johnston. “Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, another awesome tight end (Albert Okwuegbunam). They have tremendous weapons. Melvin Gordon did we mention? They bring in A.J. Bouye, Jurrell Casey, this team really loaded up. Everyone is raving about their draft for good reason. I definitely think they get to eight or nine wins.”

All told, the offensive weapons for Drew Lock are now the following. At wide receiver he has Courtland Sutton, Jeudy and Hamler. At tight end, the team has two of the fastest guys in the league in Noah Fant and Okwuegbunam. And at running back, third-year back Phillip Lindsay comes off a second consecutive 1,000 yard season to be joined by Melvin Gordon in the backfield. That is plenty of firepower.

The biggest question remains on the offensive line where the team declined the fifth year option on the disappointing Garrett Bolles. Elway did sign Graham Glasgow away from the Lions, and he will likely replace the departed Connor McGovern on the interior of the line. And the team drafted Lloyd Cushenberry out of LSU, widely considered the second best center available in this year’s draft.

But, the problems at tackle remain with Bolles and Ja’Wuan James (who started just three games last season) slated to start. While Hartstein sees improvement to either 8-8 or 9-7, the questions on the line are what keep the team from reaching for that upper echelon of the division where the Super Bowl champions reside.