Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is asking for feedback from riders as stay-at-home orders begin to lift across the Denver metro area and people start taking public transportation again.
DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is asking for feedback from riders as stay-at-home orders begin to lift across the Denver metro area and people start taking public transportation again.
RTD is working on a recovery plan and wants to make sure that riders and employees remain safe and comfortable when riding on buses, light rail and trains.
RTD plans to limit ridership to no more than 15 people per standard bus and no more than 20 people per larger bus and 30 people per train car.
You can provide input through an online survey on RTD’s website through Sunday, May 10 on the COVID-19 page here: https://www.rtd-denver.com/coronavirus.