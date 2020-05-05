



Nuggets guard Monte Morris joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live

DENVER (CBS4) – Morris, who is in his 3rd season with the Nuggets, recalled the day that the season was suspended, and said he learned of the suspension during the Nuggets game against the Mavericks.

“We knew the season was going to be suspended during the game,” said Morris. “It was one of those games it was tough to play because you’re like, ‘man, the season is done. Am I still going to be getting paid? What’s going on?’”

“We were on the bus like, ’I think it’s going to last two weeks, maybe.’ This whole thing, the cases keep growing, it’s a serious issue that we just have to stay safe about and be smart.“

Morris has found a gym where he can workout, while practicing social distancing, but admitted it took time to adjust to the new normal.

“When we first got the news, it was harder for me to find a gym. I probably went two weeks without touching a ball, I would run around my neighborhood, I have a stationary bike, just try to do things like that.”

One of the possibilities for a return to games would be without fans, and while Morris doesn’t prefer that option, he understands the safety aspect.

“The NBA, and all these leagues, are not really much without fans. You got these big time arenas that you look forward to going to because you know the fans are crazy, but being safe is the most important thing.”

The NBA has not announced plans for a return to play, but will open practice facilities, on a limited bases, beginning on Friday.