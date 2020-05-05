Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – If you enjoy taking pictures of the moon then tonight is your night! The weather will be just about perfect across Colorado with little to no cloud cover expected for most areas.
May’s Flower Moon will reach perigee tonight around 9:03 p.m. MDT, which is the point in its orbit that is closest to Earth. This will make the moon appear slightly larger than normal.
Adding to the large appearance will be the fact that the moon is nearly full. It will be 100 percent full around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday.
When the full moon coincides with perigee it is called a supermoon. May’s moon is the last supermoon of 2020 and the last in a series of four supermoons.