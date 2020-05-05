DENVER (CBS4) – A man is suing the Denver Police Department for possible excessive force. Justin Lecheminant claims officers broke his nose and gave him a concussion on New Year’s Day 2019.
In the lawsuit, Lecheminant included photos of the injuries he said he received from police. He claims officers beat and kicked him, causing a punctured eardrum and broken ribs.
Denver police said Lecheminant drove away from officers after he was pulled over for having a headlight out. In the lawsuit, Lecheminant claims he did not resist the officer who confronted him.
Four members of the Denver Police Department are named in the lawsuit: Det. Mark Duran, Sgt. Troy Sandoval, Cpl. Daniel Felkins and Officer Robert Blanc. The lawsuit alleges Officer Blanc told Lecheminant, “That’s what you get for eluding.”
The lawsuit states there is body camera footage of the arrest. Although police allege the suspect assaulted them, the District Attorney did not prosecute Lecheminant on assault charges.
Lecheminant was also charged with obstruction and felony eluding. CBS4 has reached out to the Denver Police Department for comment on the case.
Why did it take him so long to file the suit? Why were 4 police officers cited in a headlight case? Sounds like we need less police. Why did the suspect drive off? If the above is a booking picture, he should have been treated by letting the nurse from Denver Health that is posted in the booking area.