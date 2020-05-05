Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder’s Frasca Food and Wine is among six restaurants in Colorado in the finals to receive a James Beard Award.
Frasca Food and Wine is nominated for outstanding restaurant this year. The restaurant won a James Beard Award for outstanding service in 2019.
Chefs from Bar Dough, Annette, Super Mega Bien and the Wolf’s Tailor are all in the running for best chef.
Denver’s Leopold Bros. got a nod for outstanding wine, beer or spirits producers.
Also of note, Denver’s El Taco de Mexico won the 2020 America’s Classics Award. There won’t be a physical awards ceremony this year, instead the winners will be announced on May 27.