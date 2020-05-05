CBSN DenverWatch Now
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder’s Frasca Food and Wine is among six restaurants in Colorado in the finals to receive a James Beard Award.

Frasca Food and Wine is nominated for outstanding restaurant this year. The restaurant won a James Beard Award for outstanding service in 2019.

Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder won a James Beard Award for outstanding service in 2019. (credit: CBS)

Chefs from Bar Dough, Annette, Super Mega Bien and the Wolf’s Tailor are all in the running for best chef.

Denver’s Leopold Bros. got a nod for outstanding wine, beer or spirits producers.

(credit: CBS)

Also of note, Denver’s El Taco de Mexico won the 2020 America’s Classics Award. There won’t be a physical awards ceremony this year, instead the winners will be announced on May 27.

