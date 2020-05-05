PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two branches of the military are planning separate flyovers in Colorado on Wednesday, to salute local healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus epidemic.
First, two C-130 Hercules aircraft from the Air Force Reserve’s 302nd Airlift Wing will be doing flyovers of Colorado hospitals. The aircraft will kick off “Hercs Over Colorado” by flying over hospitals in Pueblo, then continue on to Colorado Springs, Greeley and Ft. Collins.
Here are the planned hospital flyovers and times:
- Pueblo: Pueblo VA Clinic – 11:09 a.m., Parkview Patterson Center – 11:10 a.m., St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center – 11:11 a.m.
- Colorado Springs: UCHealth Memorial Hospital – 11:24 a.m., VA Hospital – 11:25 a.m., UCHealth Grandview Hospital – 11:26 a.m., St Francis Medical Center – 11:28 a.m., UC Health Memorial Hospital North – 11:30 a.m.
- Greeley: UCHealth Greeley Hospital – 11:59 a.m.
- Ft Collins: UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital – 12:05 p.m.
In a separate event, Warriors of the Colorado Air National Guard plan to fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft above Colorado cities and towns between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The jets from the 140th Wing will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and fly over Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland, the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park, Longmont and Boulder, the Denver metro area and then Colorado Springs.
