DENVER (CBS4) – Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Denver are celebrating National Nurses Day on Wednesday by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to all healthcare workers who visit participating locations.
There is no purchase necessary but the offer is only good while supplies last. The promotion excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. There is a limit of one per guest and it is not valid on mobile orders.
In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin’ restaurants are limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations.
To learn more about other programs and initiatives Dunkin’ has launched to help support local communities impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19), visit https://news.dunkindonuts.com/.