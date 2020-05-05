DENVER (CBS4) – During the NFL draft, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock couldn’t contain his excitement over the additions on offense. Receivers like Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler will give Denver’s offense some much needed explosiveness.
Close to a week later, Lock hasn’t changed his mind.
😎
— Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) April 25, 2020
“I’m super pumped about the guys we added to this squad,” said Lock. “They’re a bunch of young, extremely, extremely talented players.”
But Lock also knows that they are rookies. The Broncos quarterback admits he struggled in his rookie season and understands that the same might happen with his newest weapons.
“I thought of myself as an extremely talented player coming into last year, and it took me some time,” Lock said. “They’ll eventually get out to Denver and when that happens, we’ll hit the field and be ready to prepare.”
Optimism is riding high around Broncos Country. For the first time in several years it appears Denver might have an offense that can complement an already stout defense that gets Bradley Chubb back and has added pro bowlers A.J. Bouye and Jurrell Casey.
But the Broncos 2nd year quarterback understands he and his fellow offensive mates haven’t proven anything yet.
“Nothing is in fine ink right now as far as wins and losses because of the guys we drafted,” said Lock. “We have a lot of work to put together before we can be on our A-game each and every Sunday.”