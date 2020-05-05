COMING UPWatch Denver mayor discuss coronavirus orders at 1p on CBS4 & CBSN Denver
By Ben Warwick
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are usually called on to stop burning fires. Sometimes they’re also called on to rescue the most helpless of baby creatures.

South Metro Fire tweeted pictures of a duckling rescue on Sweet Cicely Drive in unincorporated Douglas County. They rescued seven ducklings at first, but had trouble reaching two others. After several more tries, all the babies were reunited with mom.

