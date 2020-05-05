Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are usually called on to stop burning fires. Sometimes they’re also called on to rescue the most helpless of baby creatures.
This evening Engine 44 responded to Sweet Cicely Dr. in Douglas County after a community member rescued 7 ducklings from a storm drain but couldn’t reach the remaining 2. Firefighters safely removed and reunited them with their mother. pic.twitter.com/iGm4Kw02BJ
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 5, 2020
South Metro Fire tweeted pictures of a duckling rescue on Sweet Cicely Drive in unincorporated Douglas County. They rescued seven ducklings at first, but had trouble reaching two others. After several more tries, all the babies were reunited with mom.