DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s stay-at-home order expires after Friday but many recreation and entertainment venues will remain closed.
Movie theaters, live theaters, gyms, outdoor playgrounds, and recreation centers will remain closed through May 26, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Wednesday. That aligns with the social-distancing requirements issued by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
“I want to remind everyone that many establishment establishments will remain closed for the time being,” Mayor Hancock stated. “These include restaurants and bars, except for curbside pickup and delivery, movie theaters, live performance theaters and concert venues, stadiums and arenas, gyms, and yoga and fitness studios — with very limited exceptions — those stores on the inside of malls that don’t have outdoor public entrances and exits, outdoor recreation facilities such as children’s playgrounds and tennis and basketball courts, and city recreation center and libraries.”
“As per state’s order, large gatherings above or more than 10 people will still be prohibited through May 26,” Hancock stated.
“I just want to finish up by saying how proud I am of the Denver residents and how they’ve handled this whole situation. Over the past few months, their willingness to do what was needed really has made all the difference in helping us to stabilize the situation,” Hancock said. “I feel like we’re taking small steps forward. But it is progress.”
Denver’s face-covering requirement goes into effect on Wednesday.
“As long as it covers your nose and mouth it will work,” Hancock stated. “This goes for everyone over the age of 3.”