



– In an effort to keep small businesses in Northern Colorado afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of donors from Loveland have contributed to a non-profit which will give the proceeds to businesses in need. “I Am Loveland,” a 501(c)(3), was created to help support Loveland-based companies across different industries. In only a few weeks of operation, nearly $8,000 of grants had been distributed.

One recipient of a grant, Betta Gumbo in downtown Loveland, used their money to help pay cooks.

“It is life changing on many levels,” Betta Gumbo owner Clay Caldwell told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

Betta Gumbo has been relying on takeout sales to survive the coronavirus economic downturn thus far. Through grants, with many donations given for specific companies, Caldwell said he could continue to use his business as a tool to give back to the community as well. Betta Gumbo has been giving away free food to the community as a way to support their surrounding neighbors.

“It is the craziest time I have ever seen in business. We are literally looking at our business plan on a weekly basis,” Caldwell said.

“I Am Loveland,” working in-part with nonprofit #LiveLoveland, has given grants out to 72 local companies ranging from restaurants to massage parlors and clothiers.

“These are grants. They are gifts,” said Andrea Samson, a Loveland City Council Member and organizer for “I Am Loveland.” “It’s really beautiful to wrap our arms around each other, while we wrap our arms around our small businesses and the unique character they provide Loveland.”

Every penny from donations, and some sales of mugs and shirts, goes back toward local businesses.

“It is proof that people matter. It is humbling.” Caldwell said.

“(Business owners are) able to see and feel that they are remembered and they matter,” Samson said.

Caldwell said he, and other area business owners, value the gifts from Loveland residents, and hope they can continue to pay it forward.

“We’re going to make it. That gift will help us pay some cooks. We’re strong. Loveland strong. We’re blessed, man,” Caldwell said. “The community is rightly named, Loveland. It is so full of compassion. We are just grateful to be here.”

For more information, or to donate, visit https://www.iamloveland.com/.