DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police will be patrolling during Cinco de Mayo this year, to make sure everyone is abiding by the stay-at-home order that is in effect for Denver through May 8.
Denver typically hosts one of the most colorful and vibrant Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a festival at Civic Center Park. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over the French in the battle of Puebla in 1862.
The dancing, music and food will all have to happen at home because of the stay-at-home order.
Police in Denver hope everyone stays at home to continue practicing social distancing. Officers will patrol city streets and neighborhoods to monitor for cruising and parties.