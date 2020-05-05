Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Education is offering some alternative ways to celebrate graduates this year in accordance with guidelines set by the state health department during the coronavirus pandemic.
Community car parades are allowed since people are able to keep a social distance.
There are also some drive-in graduations being planned along with some happening at drive-in movie theatres.
The Colorado Department of Education reminds everyone that gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.