DENVER (CBS4) – Camping at state parks remains on hold at Colorado State Parks and wildlife areas, even as the state eases restrictions put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working on a way to put social distancing measures in place across its entire camping system.
CPW said customer, volunteer and employee safety is as top priority in announcing the continued closures.
“We understand the strain these continued closures put on all of us, and we appreciate the public’s flexibility as we work through the process of reopening,” Dan Prenzlow, Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.
“Our staff is working hard to make sure we can provide safe and enjoyable experiences for everyone.”
The state will cancellations by email.
CPW is working with federal and local officials as well the state health department to make a timeline for camping.
So far, no opening dates have been set.
The agency is also encouraging everyone to respect safer-at-home orders and to use your local trails and parks for outdoor recreation.