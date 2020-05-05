Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– All City of Arvada facilities will remain closed through the end of the month. Arvada extended its closures through May 30 during the coronavirus pandemic. That includes City Hall.
The city says it’s working on implementing physical distancing and other safety measures before reopening.
While the physical facilities will remain closed, nearly all services available through the City of Arvada are available on its website.