DENVER (CBS4) – A big ridge of high pressure will control Colorado’s weather over the next few days and that means a stretch of warm, dry weather for the entire state. Temperatures will be at or slightly above normal through Wednesday.
As we warm up we will continue to see the mountain snowpack melt and that means rivers and creeks will be flowing fast and running high in the higher elevations. We will also see the fire danger climb, especially on the western slope and in parts of southern Colorado. A Red Flag Warning (red on the map below) has already been posted for tomorrow afternoon.
Highs today will hit the 50s in the mountains with 60s in some high valleys. The eastern plains and western slope will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.
Looking ahead there will be an area of low pressure passing to our north and east between Thursday and Friday. It will increase the wind over Colorado and drop our temperatures a little bit.
We may also see some rain and snow showers return to some areas.