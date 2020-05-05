Comments
(CBS4) – Gold’s Gym locations in Montrose, Longmont and Loveland could reopen following a restructuring plan. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
Two locations in Colorado Springs permanently closed in April. They were among 30 other locations.
Company officials say the bankruptcy filing will not impact current operations. They plan to re-emerge by August, CBS News reports.