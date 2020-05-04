Comments
(CBS4) – Uber will soon announce a new policy requiring passengers and drivers to wear a face covering, CNN reports. The company says it plans on giving masks to drivers.
Right now, officials say they have 1.4 million masks for drivers working in cities with high numbers of coronavirus cases like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.