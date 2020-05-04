DENVER (CBS4)– Tattered Cover will be relocating from its Lower Downtown Denver address to McGregor Square, the new development near Coors Field. The bookstore will move to its new location early next year.
Tattered Cover has been at is location at the corner of 16th and Wynkoop Street in LoDo since 1994. The independent bookstore has been a part of Denver for nearly five decades.
When it moves to its new location, Tattered Cover will take over the first two levels of McGregor Square at 20th and Wazee. It will feature a grand staircase, an homage to the original LoDo store and its former location in Cherry Creek.
“We are incredibly excited for the opportunity and proud to be part of McGregor Square,” said Tattered Cover’s co-owner and CEO Len Vlahos in a statement. “The McGregor Square project will be a boon to the ballpark and LoDo neighborhoods, and, given the strong local flavor of the project, is a great fit for Tattered Cover. This move, when combined with our existing satellite store in Union Station, will insure we continue to have a significant presence downtown for many years to come.”
McGregor Square is adjacent to Coors Field and is one square block bound by 20th, Wazee Street, 19th and Wynkoop Street. It will feature residential and commercial space. It’s set to open in early 2021.