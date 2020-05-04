CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – “The young prince has arrived!” announced a proud Phillip Lindsay on Monday night. Lindsay and his partner welcomed their first born, a baby boy, and shared the news on social media.

The star running back first announced the pregnancy in February.

(credit: Phillip Lindsay)

Details about the baby were not available.

Lindsay just finished his second season with the Broncos.

The undrafted rookie ran for 1,011 yards and 7 TDs in 2019, becoming the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to start his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.

