DENVER (CBS4) – “The young prince has arrived!” announced a proud Phillip Lindsay on Monday night. Lindsay and his partner welcomed their first born, a baby boy, and shared the news on social media.
The star running back first announced the pregnancy in February.
Details about the baby were not available.
Lindsay just finished his second season with the Broncos.
The undrafted rookie ran for 1,011 yards and 7 TDs in 2019, becoming the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to start his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.
