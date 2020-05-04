Comments
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree is reopening on Tuesday for curbside pickups. The mall says it’s taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe and worry-free visit.
Operating hours are expected to be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Most businesses opening are restaurants.
LINK: Park Meadows Businesses