LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree is reopening on Tuesday for curbside pickups. The mall says it’s taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe and worry-free visit.

Operating hours are expected to be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Most businesses opening are restaurants.

