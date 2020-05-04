DENVER (CBS4) — Now that the federal government’s social distancing guidelines have expired, Frontier Airlines is offering a new option for people who want a little more personal space. For an extra $39, the airline will make sure the seat next to you is empty.
“Frontier Airlines passengers can now reserve a ‘More Room’ seat assignment – with a confirmed empty middle seat next to them,” airline officials announced Monday.
Frontier officials say its an option for travelers who want “an empty seat next to them for extra peace of mind or simply additional comfort.”
Flights departing May 8 through Aug. 31 will have 18 “More Room” seats available for passengers to choose from.
Last week, the TSA said they were only seeing about 5% of the number travelers that passed through airport security at this time last year.
Frontier will begin requiring that passengers wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at the airline’s ticket counters, gate areas and onboard Frontier aircraft, effective May 8. Very young children, for whom a face covering is inadvisable, will be exempt from the policy. Face coverings have been required for Frontier flight crews since April 13.
In addition to the face covering requirement, in April Frontier implemented a program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgement prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app. Passengers are required to certify that:
- Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days
- They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever
- They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
- Information on the airline’s face covering policy will be added to the health acknowledgement
