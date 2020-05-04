LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The FBI arrested Bradley Bunn at his home in Loveland after federal investigators found four pipe bombs inside. Bunn, 53, is facing charges of possession of illegal destructive devices.
FBI special agents teamed up with local law enforcement officers to execute two search warrants at Bunn’s home in Northern Colorado. During that search, FBI agents discovered four pipe bombs, along with gunpowder.
The bombs and gunpowder were taken to a range where they were detonated.
Bunn has been charged with possession of destructive devices. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
Bunn is scheduled to appear in court via video conference on Monday where he will be advised of the charges against him.
Bunn has been known to appear at the recent protests outside the state Capitol calling for Colorado to reopen and that the stay-at-home order violated Constitutional rights. The FBI said he has also appeared at those rallies carrying high-powered weapons.
