ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled a mountainside roller coaster can be built near Estes Park. Dozens of residents fought for years to stop it from being built in unincorporated Larimer County.
The coaster will be approximately 1,960 feet in downhill length and the development will occupy eight acres, according to the proposal. The related infrastructure includes a coaster storage building, ticketing office, restroom facilities, and a 19-spot parking area.
The development would also require the extension of utilities, including electric, water, and wastewater, as well as a new driveway to reach the proposed parking area.
Back in 2018, some neighbors told CBS4 they want to keep the land as open space.
They claimed local authorities tasked with making and reviewing zoning determinations abused their discretion in interpreting and applying the Estes Valley Development Code when they determined that the proposed mountain coaster could be constructed.
Last week, the top court in the state ruled they did not abuse their discretion and reversed the district court’s ruling.