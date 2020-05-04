ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Elbert County is slowly reopening its county offices. On Monday, the assessor’s, clerk and sheriff’s offices reopened.
Most are only allowing visitors by appointment. The hope is to open all offices to walk-up traffic by the end of the month if coronavirus cases in the county remain stable.
“Social distancing practices will be in place, and we appreciate if visitors wear face coverings and stay home if they are sick in order to protect county staff,” county officials stated in a news release.
The county shared this information for individual buildings:
Administration Building (Community Development Services, Public Works,
Building Department, Human Resources, Administration, Finance)
• Assessor’s Office
• Extension & 4-H
Open for appointments starting today, Monday, May 4, 2020.
Plan to open for walk up traffic on Monday, May 18, 2020.
• Samuel Elbert Building (Clerk, Recorder, Elections, Treasurer, Public Trustee)
• Health and Human Services
Currently closed to walk up traffic.
Open for appointments starting Monday, May 11, 2020.
Plan to open for walk up traffic on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
• Sheriff’s Office
Currently open for walk up traffic