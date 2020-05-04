Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools announced all summer programming will be remote. They added all summer camps have been canceled.
School officials made the decisions in light of the coronavirus pandemic and in an effort to protect students, families and staff.
They say there will be no community use of DPS space in June or July.
- District camps will be canceled.
- Summer Academy will be held remotely.
- High school credit recovery will be held remotely.
- Sixth and Ninth-Grade Academies will be held remotely.
- Extended Year Services for Special Education will be held remotely.
- All summer professional learning (including June and July Leadership Weeks, New Educator Welcome Week and Universal) will be held remotely.
- Food services will continue grab-and-go distribution