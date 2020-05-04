DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse selected a UCHealth intensive care unit nurse as an honorary draft pick, the team announced today.

Gabriela Windey has been a registered nurse for seven years, according to an Outlaws spokesperson.

This is how I have been spending some of my days during quarantine. I am grateful to be able to help our community in a time of need, and very sorry for anyone who has been affected, in any shape or form. Cannot wait to reunite with #BroncosCountry some day soon! 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/4he3reIIkq — DBC_Gabriela (@DBC_Gabriela) May 1, 2020

She’s also a former Denver Outlaws Dancer and current Denver Broncos cheerleader.

Normally I don’t want to face a Monday, but I can’t wait for some #MNF under the Mile High Lights!!! Are you ready, #BroncosCountry ?!?! pic.twitter.com/xjVxGWtsK4 — DBC_Gabriela (@DBC_Gabriela) August 19, 2019

Each team was awarded an honorary ninth-round pick in the 2020 MLL Collegiate Draft presented by Cascade.

Windey works in the ICU at UCHealth Aurora facility.

“I’ve had so many organizations, like the MLL,” Windey said through the team, “reach out and be truly interested in telling our story as health care workers working during the pandemic. I am so grateful to be part of this community and it’s what makes Denver so special.”

The MLL announced the suspension of its 2020 season in early April due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season’s first scheduled games were May 30th.

“This decision was made to safeguard the health of our players, fans and staff, as well as those within our MLL communities as a result of the global pandemic,” commissioner Sandy Brown said in a statement.