Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse selected a UCHealth intensive care unit nurse as an honorary draft pick, the team announced today.

Gabriela Windey has been a registered nurse for seven years, according to an Outlaws spokesperson.

She’s also a former Denver Outlaws Dancer and current Denver Broncos cheerleader.

Each team was awarded an honorary ninth-round pick in the 2020 MLL Collegiate Draft presented by Cascade.

Windey works in the ICU at UCHealth Aurora facility.

(credit: Denver Outlaws)

“I’ve had so many organizations, like the MLL,” Windey said through the team, “reach out and be truly interested in telling our story as health care workers working during the pandemic. I am so grateful to be part of this community and it’s what makes Denver so special.”

(credit: Denver Outlaws)

The MLL announced the suspension of its 2020 season in early April due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. The season’s first scheduled games were May 30th.

A file photo of Denver Outlaws Dancers. Gabriela Windey is fourth from the left. (credit: Denver Outlaws)

“This decision was made to safeguard the health of our players, fans and staff, as well as those within our MLL communities as a result of the global pandemic,” commissioner Sandy Brown said in a statement.

 

