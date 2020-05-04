Comments
(CBS4) — Costco has implemented limits on fresh meat purchases to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Beef, pork and poultry products are temporarily limited to a total of three items per member.
“Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites,” the Costco website states.
Costco now requires all customers to wear face masks inside all of its stores.
“The use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises,” the website states.
