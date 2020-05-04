DENVER (CBS4)– A full week of coronavirus testing will be conducted, free of charge, on the Auraria Campus every day this week. It’s an effort to get ahead of the spread of coronavirus in Colorado.
King Soopers teamed up with the state health department and the Auraria Campus, to offer free testing to hundreds of people. The testing began last week in a parking garage on the campus in the heart of Downtown Denver.
The Fifth Street Parking Garage located at 650 Walnut St. on the Auraria Campus will be open Monday through Friday this week, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Registration is required for those who wish to participate. They can register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567. Those seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible.
Once that approval is received, just drive up to conduct the test without leaving your vehicle. Results typically come back in about 48 hours.
King Soopers employees will facilitate operations at the event but will not directly take part in the collection of test samples.