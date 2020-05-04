FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hospital staff working on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus were treated to fresh haircuts during their breaks, courtesy of one Northern Colorado salon, “Suite C.” The salon is owned by Brooke Hansen in Windsor, and she honored their work by cutting the hair of medical workers at UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies.

Many of the staff members went nearly two months, or more, without a haircut due to Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order that expired last week. After the restrictions were lifted, in-part, salons were allowed to reopen. Hansen said she wanted to dedicate several hours of her first week back in business to giving back to those on the front line of the pandemic response.

“We are doing haircuts for heroes,” Hansen told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “Everybody appreciates their hard work. It makes (stylists) feel good, and hopefully makes everybody here feel good. It feels great to give back.”

Dozens of staff members from PVH were given free haircuts in the hospital’s courtyard. To promote social distancing, staff members were seated at a distance from others, and masks were worn. Trash bags were used to cover staff’ scrubs, and were thrown away after each use. The clippers, combs and more were also sanitized thoroughly between each cut.

“It is unbelievable to get a haircut at work,” said Maria McLain Cox, chaplain at PVH. “A lot of us were looking a little rough around the edges. So, the idea that we can have a sparkle in our day, and maybe look a little better, I was thrilled.”

McLain Cox said the staff at UCHealth have been working tirelessly to make sure Northern Coloradans were cared for during the pandemic, while also continuing to provide quality treatment to those battling non-COVID-19 related illnesses and injuries.

“We are usually with people who are having the worst day of their lives,” McLain Cox said.

The workload, and attention to new protocols to ensure the safety of all, can be taxing on the staff of local hospitals. McLain Cox said the quick haircut between the breaks, or at the end of their shifts, was a treat.

“It just seemed like such a gift,” McLain Cox said. “You’re just going to help us have a little spring in our step.”

The Suite C staff planned to give haircuts to more staff at PVH, and MCR, in the coming days with more than 156 haircuts scheduled to be completed.