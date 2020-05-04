DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will begin its next phase of reopening on Wednesday. This comes after the Governor’s stay-at-home order has transitioned into safer-at-home.
The DMV will open offices in Boulder, Canon City, Durango, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Lakewood, Lamar, Littleton and Salida.
You can start making appointments for those offices on Monday.
The DMV is also opening nine offices on Monday for commercial driver licenses. Those are in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, Golden, Lakewood Westgate, Loveland, Montrose, Northglenn and Pueblo. You need an appointment.
For one day on Monday, May 11 those offices will also offer all driver services appointments.
Starting May 4, you can call for an appointment at 303-205-5613 opt. 4; or 303-205-2335 for CO-RCSA services. That will allow the DMV to prioritize appointments.
The DMV will not serve walk-in customers. Customers who do have appointments must wear face masks.
A DMV employee will take temperatures of customer and staff with a laser thermometer. Customers and staff will also be asked a COVID-19 questionaire.
The DMV encourages everyone to check its website — colorado.gov/dmv — for all of the online services.