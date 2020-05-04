



– A Colorado paramedic who died after battling his own coronavirus illness in New York is back home. Paul Cary responded to the city on April 1 with other out-of-state medical technicians, doctors and nurses as part of Ambulnz’s New York State COVID Response team.

Cary’s body returned to Colorado on Sunday before 8 p.m. when his plane, coming from New Jersey landed at Denver International Airport.

The longtime paramedic’s body made the nearly 26 mile trip to Olinger Hampden Funeral Home and Cemetery in Denver. The 2.5-mile-long procession included 165 vehicles and 3 helicopters, a spokesperson said.

Following the procession and before the memorial service, a small ceremony was held outside the funeral home, which included words from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Rep. Jason Crow and former Aurora Fire Chief Ray Barnes, among other speakers.

“He just wanted to serve. He wanted to make a difference, and I think firefighters in general feel that way,” Barnes told CBS4 earlier in the day. “I was proud of the fact that he represented the Aurora Fire Department.”

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement about Cary’s death:

Paul Cary served his community, and his country, heroically, and I am incredibly saddened by his passing. During a time of great need, he selflessly volunteered to travel thousands of miles from his home to help others. He risked his own health and safety, and stepped up to do what he could. This is a difficult time for so many Coloradans, and so many Americans. I can never express just how grateful I am for people like Paul, and all our emergency responders who are on the front lines of this virus. Paul dedicated his life to the service of others, and he will be greatly missed.

New York first responders honored Cary with an escort last week. NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio spoke over the weekend about Cary’s sacrifice and the tribute by New York public servants.

“First of all, my deepest thanks to the entire FDNY family, firefighters, the EMTs, the paramedics — everyone at the FDNY, and my deepest thanks to the NYPD. After Paul was lost, they gave him a tribute, and treated him as one of our own. And a lot of you may have seen the images of powerful, powerful respect shown by our first responders to one of their own, who didn’t come from here and was only here a short time, but gave to New York City so much. And all of our first responders honored him as if he had been a lifelong New Yorker. And I know the Cary family was deeply moved by that.”

Cary, a 66-year-old grandfather lived in Aurora for decades before moving to Denver. He worked for more than 30 years as a firefighter and paramedic in Aurora before joining Ambulnz.

He died on April 30 after battling the virus for about 10 days.

“People have asked, ‘Why did Paul go?’ And I said, ‘That’s what Paul did,’” said Carl Smith, former Deputy Chief with Aurora Fire and a longtime coworker of Cary’s. “If you knew Paul, you know that. He went. Even as a 66-year-old man.”

In a statement, Cary’s family said they are devastated.

“Our family grieves his loss, and knows that all his friends and family will miss him greatly,” the family said. “He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end.”

Ambulnz established a memorial fund to provide Cary’s four grandchildren college tuition. If you wish to make a donation to this fund in his memory, please email Ari Matityahu for details at Ari.M@ambulnz.com.