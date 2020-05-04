Comments
BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Warriors of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft around Colorado cities and towns on Wednesday, between 4:30 and 6 p.m. The jets will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and pass over Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland, the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park, Longmont and Boulder, the Denver metro area and then Colorado Springs.
BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Warriors of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft around Colorado cities and towns on Wednesday, between 4:30 and 6 p.m. The jets will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora and pass over Greeley, Fort Collins and Loveland, the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park, Longmont and Boulder, the Denver metro area and then Colorado Springs.
“As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic,” officials stated.
“We hope that when our fellow citizens hear the jets fly over, they will know that we remain strong as a nation and we will get through this as one team,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. “We are proud to serve alongside the first responders and essential personnel who are fighting the COVID-19 battle here in our state and we salute their service.”
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado