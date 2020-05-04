COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS) – A teenager who was accused of killing his mother’s cat last year is now suspected of murdering a woman. Cohen Heath, 19, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Bridget Kenner in Colorado Springs.
Police were asked to check on Kenner last week and found her dead inside her home in the 8000 block of Fallgold Court, on the northeast side of the city.
Police arrested Heath and another teen — a 16 year old. Heath was booked into the El Paso County Jail and the juvenile was booked into the Spring Creek Youth Services Center. Both suspects are residents of Colorado Springs.
Last October, Heath was charged aggravated cruelty to animals. KKTV reported that Heath was accused of brutally killing and mutilating his mother’s cat — and putting the remains in a paper gift bag.
“He allegedly told investigators he was on meth and was hearing voices in his head. Those voices told him he had to kill something,” KKTV reported. “Arrest papers go on to say Heath wanted to kill his friend who was sleeping over at his house and then his mom. Allegedly he decided the cat would be easier to kill.”
According to arrest records, Heath told investigators he thought it was “kind of funny” to watch his mother and a friend look for the cat when he allegedly knew it was dead.
Details about Kenner’s death haven’t been released. It is the 18th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2020. The Colorado Springs Police Department investigated five homicides at this time last year.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.