DENVER (CBS4) – A Cherry Creek High School student had to spend her sweet 16 like many other birthday girls and boys this year — under social distancing guidelines. Friends and family of Bre Mennenoh reached out to CBS4 to help her celebrate.
Bre has special ties to CBS4. She helped Meteorologist Ashton Altieri with a weathercast and even helped Meterologist Lauren Whitney at the annual CBS4 event Girls & Science. She even became a CBS4 Weather Watcher with Meteorologist Chris Spears.
Her friends and family held a surprise birthday car parade on Monday.
“I’ve always wanted a sweet 16 since I was little. The quarantine I thought was going to ruin it, but it definitely didn’t,” she said on Monday. “It was perfect, it was amazing.”
Bre’s mom says she and her family have had to watch the kids endure tremendous disappointment by not being able to “suit up” for athletic events. She says Bre made captain on her lacrosse team this year.