AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Protesters lined up in their cars to rally in the neighborhood where an ICE official lives over the weekend. On Sunday, the line of cars blared horns in the Tollgate Neighborhood in Aurora.
It was a peaceful protest against an ICE official who lives in the neighborhood.
The drivers involved in the protest want to free all immigrants detained in Colorado.
One of the neighbors asked the protesters to leave and police in Aurora closed the streets to the neighborhood. The cars left the area after about an hour.