DENVER (CBS4) — If you think armadillos are adorable and daffodils are delightful, this video might just make your day.
The Denver Zoo posted video of Miss Pele taking a walk among the flowers on a sunny day.
“Before we donated our daffodils, little Miss Pele took a wander through the meadow, for some impromptu enrichment, exploring a new space with new sights, sounds and SMELLS!” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.
Zoo officials say the three-banded armadillo is “very speedy” but, because her steps are very small, it’s easy to keep up with her.
Also, officials say she has a really positive association with her crate.
“…when we were ready to go home, we just set it down and she just walked right in!” officials said.