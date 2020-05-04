DENVER (CBS4) – The San Luis Valley in southern Colorado is known for extreme weather, including bitter cold temperatures during the winter. As cold air settles into the valley temperatures in Alamosa often plummet well below zero.
But over the past several days the small town has been dealing with an opposite extreme. Unusual warmth has produced eight days in a row with record highs. Temperature data for Alamosa dates back to 1932.
May 3 – New Record 81°, old 79° from 1943
May 2 – Record Tie of 81° from 1943
May 1 – New Record 84°, old 78° from 2001
April 30 – New Record 82°, old 79° from 1981
April 29 – New Record 80°, old 78° from 1981 and 1992
April 28 – New Record 79°, old 78° from 1992
April 27- New Record 78°, old 76° from 1943 and 2000
April 26 – New Record 77°, old 76° from 2000 and 2012
In addition to being exceptionally warm and dry it has also been windy with extremely high fire danger. Most of southern Colorado, including Alamosa, is currently dealing with a severe drought.