



An Aurora man CBS4 introduced you to a month ago passed away of coronavirus on Saturday night, his family says. Scott Kaplan lived with multiple sclerosis for two decades, managing the condition before he got COVID-19.

He received a convalescent plasma treatment at UCHealth last month. His family had noticed some improvement in his condition.

Kaplan’s wife, Dee Nice, shared the news of his passing Sunday morning on social media.

“The first Saturday of May had been an important and uplifting day for him since he was diagnosed with MS in January 2003… It was Denver’s MS Walk day. Scott never let MS run his life, but rather welcomed it in as a way of connecting with others, and fighting against the horrible effects it had on his life. He was already training for the MS 150 this year — a 2-day 150 mile bike ride, something he had done several times already. Scott never let MS win… and he always gave MS ‘the middle finger’ when it threatened to take away the things he used to do with ease. That drove him to support the newly diagnosed, and fundraise for better care for those who had debilitating symptoms,” she stated.

She went on to memorialize him and his passions for his family, sports and Star Wars.

“His boys are heartbroken probably the most, and are already struggling with how life will continue without their beloved Dad, with whom they never had the opportunity to say goodbye to in person.”

