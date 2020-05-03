DELTA, Colo. (CBS4) — A pilot died when a plane crashed at the end of a Blake Field Airport runway Sunday. The plane is believed to be a Rans S-12, a single-engine, high-wing monoplane known commonly as a “kit plane” which is purchased and assembled by amateur enthusiasts.
The pilot was pronounced at the scene, according to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. The Delta County Coroner’s Office will release his/her identity once notifications to next of kin have been completed.
The pilot was the only person on board.
Dispatchers received multiple calls of a downed plane at 11:12 a.m.
First responders located the wreckage off the east end of the runway on airport property.
The NTSB is investigating the crash Sunday of a Rans S-12 airplane in Delta, Colorado. The NTSB is not traveling to the crash scene at this time.
— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 3, 2020
Witnesses said the plane’s pilot was trying to land, per Delta County Sheriff’s Office’s description. But Ian McGregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the circumstances of the crash – including the plane’s orientation and phase of flight – have yet to be determined.