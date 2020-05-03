



A Colorado paramedic who died after battling his own coronavirus illness in New York is on his way back home. Paul Cary responded to the city on April 1 with other out-of-state medical technicians, doctors and nurses as part of Ambulnz’s New York State COVID Response team.

Cary’s body will return to Colorado on Sunday at 7 p.m. when his plane will land at Denver International Airport.

His body will be escorted by a large group of firefighting and EMS vehicles to Olinger Hampden Funeral Home and Cemetery in Denver.

The escort is scheduled to begin between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The route is as follows:

Procession will travel south bound Pena Blvd.

Pena to I-70 West

I225 south to Colfax

Colfax to Ursula, right on Ursula to 16th Ave

Left on 16th Ave to Quentin, left on Quentin

Left (east) on Colfax

Colfax to Potomac, right (south) on Potomac

Continue on Potomac to the Medical Center of Aurora

Potomac to Jewell, go right (west) on Jewell

Jewell to Havana, go left (south) on Havana

Havana turns into Hampden. Continue to 8600 East Hampden Ave.

The community is invited to pay their respects along the escort route. Organizers ask the public to observe social distancing.

Following Cary’s arrival, some will speak at a final ceremony. His funeral is closed to the public.

New York first responders honored Cary with an escort last week.

Cary, a 66-year-old grandfather lived in Aurora for decades before moving to Denver. He worked for more than 30 years as a firefighter and paramedic in Aurora before joining Ambulnz.

He died on April 30 after battling the virus for about 10 days.

In a statement, Cary’s family said it was devastated.

“Our family grieves his loss, and knows that all his friends and family will miss him greatly,” the family said. “He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end.”

Ambulnz established a memorial fund to provide Cary’s four grandchildren college tuition. If you wish to make a donation to this fund in his memory, please email Ari Matityahu for details at Ari.M@ambulnz.com.