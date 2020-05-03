DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado saw the first severe thunderstorm warning of the season late Saturday evening in Washington County. Wind gusts hit 65 mph in the vicinity of that storm.
Today’s weather will come from the west and for the most part it is warmer and drier. But there is a little pocket of moisture caught up in the flow and it will produce some scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.
Most of the activity will be along and north of Interstate 70. On the northeast plains there is the potential to see a few strong to severe storms.
The southern part of our state remains extremely dry with drought conditions in place. It will be windy and warm again today and that means the fire danger remains high.
We’ll see widespread 70s and 80s with some of our higher mountain communities in the 50s and 60s today. A weak cool front will move in for Monday with some slightly cooler air and a continued chance for scattered showers or storms in the afternoon.