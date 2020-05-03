DENVER (CBS4) – For the past 10 years, Denver South’s Carly Dilworth has been perfecting her jump shot. Her hardwork and practice has paid off. This past season Carly drained 93 three pointers including one in a memorable game where she connected on a state record 11 three pointers.

“I made my first four in a row and at that moment I knew it would be one of my best games,” said Dilworth.

But maybe not her best moment. That was supposed to come at college basketball’s Final 4. Carly was a finalist to participate in the national high school 3 point shooting contest.

“I can even describe it, it was amazing,” Dilworth said. “And just seeing how much my school and community supported me.”

But like most other sporting events, it was canceled.

“When I play basketball I think ‘What if I had gone? Would I have been able to do well?’” asked Dilworth. “I go around and shoot at the spots I would have just to see how well I would have done. Yeah I will definitely think about this for a while.”

Carly is set to attend the University of Kansas this fall without a basketball scholarship. So if her playing days are over, one question still remains.

“Do you think you would have won?” CBS4’s Eric Christensen asked Carly.

“Oh yeah, I definitely think I could have,” she said.

After watching her shoot, I wouldn’t have bet against her.