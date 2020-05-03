



National Travel and Tourism week started Sunday, but safer-at-home orders in place have placed the lid on both travel and tourism.

“There is a lot to explore in Colorado, that’s one of the reasons we all love living here,” said Abby Leeper with the Colorado Tourism Office.

Leeper says in 2018, the tourism industry generated over a billion dollars in tax revenue for the state.

“In 2019, residents of Colorado ranked it as the state’s most important industry, and at last count it employed more than 174,000 people,” she said.

But this year, the fate of the lucrative summer travel season is uncertain as the state remains under safer-at-home orders.

“Now is not the time to hit the road and visit some of our favorite travel destinations, but you can buy gift cards from your local restaurants, you can order takeout,” said Leeper.

To help everyone enjoy the most beautiful parts of our state from home, Visit Colorado has been posting a daily dose of calm on their Facebook page.

“It’s just gorgeous images that just kind of keep you centered,” she said.

Leeper recommends taking this time to plan the perfect vacation for when things reopen. While the future of travel in Colorado is uncertain, what we do know is that our landmarks are not going away.

“They will still be there for folks to visit when the time comes.”

Colorado’s safer-at-home order asks people to engage in outdoor recreation within their community and no farther than 10 miles from home.