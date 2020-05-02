DENVER (CBS4) – The suspect in an officer-involved shooting died Saturday, Denver police say. Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Colfax Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators said no officers were injured in the shooting, but a suspect was shot and is in grave condition. Police created a perimeter around a library branch near Colfax Ave. and Irving Street.
Investigators tell CBS4 officers noticed a vehicle with at least two people inside, driving erratically. Officers stopped the vehicle, and as officers were speaking with a passenger, the driver reportedly drove away.
A police helicopter found the vehicle in the parking lot near Colfax Ave. and Irving St. When officers arrived, they say someone inside got out and started running. During the chase, one officer fired their weapon and hit the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital. Police announced on Saturday that person died.
Officials say it’s not clear whether there was any exchange of gunfire.