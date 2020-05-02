Broncos Decline Garett Bolles' 5th Year Contract OptionThe Denver Broncos have declined Garett Bolles’ fifth-year contract option. Bolles is under contract for 2020 and will make roughly $1.97 million.

How To Make A Sports Bet In Colorado During The Coronavirus PandemicThe law to open up sports betting took effect Friday, but professional sports leagues, as well as casinos where people place bets have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. So what can those wanting to wager a little do?

Legal Sports Betting In Colorado Begins, Albeit With Very Few Options“Table tennis is our most popular. So people are betting and playing a lot of ping pong internationally in particular. There’s international soccer, there’s darts."

Von Miller Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Recovery, QuarantineDenver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller has once again been tested for coronavirus and the results have come back negative.

Colorado’s Isaiah Downing Honored With Dave Boss Award Of ExcellenceIsaiah Downing is the recipient of the Dave Boss Award of Excellence for his photo “Air Allen” captured during the Broncos-Chargers game at Empower Field at Mile High this season.

Larry Walker Will Have To Wait A Year To Get Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of FameThe Baseball Hall of Fame has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.