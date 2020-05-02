JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a 50-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell sometime before a 5:15 a.m. check on Friday. Officials say they began life-saving procedures on Paul Abeyta for about 45 minutes.
Abeyta was undergoing a drug withdrawal period in a medical unit. He reported having COVID-19 symptoms. He reportedly told Lakewood police he was using heroin every day for the last five years when they arrested him on April 27.
Abeyta also reportedly told officers he had a fever, cough and shortness of breath which began that day.
Medical personnel took his temperature which did not reveal a fever. Officials then isolated him from other inmates.
Police arrested Abeyta for more than 10 felony and misdemeanor charges.
A cause of death will be determined by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.